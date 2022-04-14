Swinley neighbourhood policing team is focusing on the Wigan Lane and Swinley Road areas, with both uniform and plain clothes deployments.

Last Thursday officers saw a suspicious vehicle and another with fake registration plates over the original plates, both of which had been stolen. They were recovered for forensic examination.

Residents have raised concerns about drug dealing

Later that day, officers found two males with drugs and cash at a property. They were both arrested and have since been released pending further inquiries.

On Tuesday, officers conducted a warrant at a property on Queensway, where drugs were found. A male and female were arrested and later released pending further inquiries.