Police focus efforts on tackling drug dealing in Wigan
Police have carried out targeted patrols to tackle drug dealing after concerns from residents.
Swinley neighbourhood policing team is focusing on the Wigan Lane and Swinley Road areas, with both uniform and plain clothes deployments.
Last Thursday officers saw a suspicious vehicle and another with fake registration plates over the original plates, both of which had been stolen. They were recovered for forensic examination.
Later that day, officers found two males with drugs and cash at a property. They were both arrested and have since been released pending further inquiries.
On Tuesday, officers conducted a warrant at a property on Queensway, where drugs were found. A male and female were arrested and later released pending further inquiries.
Sgt Nick Forshaw said: “The issue of drugs has been a concern to residents in the area. My officers are responding to these concerns and taking positive action to take drugs off the streets and bring offenders to justice.”