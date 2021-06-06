Police following no lights driver catch another motorist for drug driving

Police trying to stop a motorist driving without lights on in the dark ended up rumbling another driver for drug driving.

Officers from the transport unit attempted to stop the vehicle without lights on Bolton Road in Leigh last night (June 5).

Another car, rather than stop to the side of the road so police could get past them to get to the other vehicle, decided to fail to stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Car stopped by police (Image: GMP)

The vehicle which failed to stop was followed, and a short while later the driver came to a cul-de-sac on Chiltern Avenue.

One of the passengers then got out and after that police eventually caught up with the vehicle.

The driver on a road side drug test tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

A 20-year old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs, possession of a bladed article, failing to stop and possession of drugs.

A spokesman for GMP's Leigh district said: "Officers from Leigh’s Neighbourhood Policing Team came to assist with the remaining two passengers and driver and a 20 year old male was then arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs, possession of a bladed article, failing to stop and possession of drugs.

"He remains in police custody for interview."