Police gear up for busiest night of the year as revellers celebrate New Year's Eve

Greater Manchester Police are encouraging people to think twice before dialling 999 on New Year's Eve.

Tonight will be the busiest night of the year for the emergency services, with the force receiving 80 per cent more 999 calls and 24 per cent more 101 calls than an average Friday night between 9pm and 7am.

GMP will be working around the clock to answer calls, but they are asking people to think before they dial and keep the lines free for those who really need them.

When an incident is a not urgent, there are alternative ways of contacting the police to help keep call handlers free to deal with emergencies.

People can report crime, anti-social behaviour and incidents that are not ongoing via GMP's website, which also has a Live Chat function for non-emergency queries and reports throughout the night.

Superintendent Mark Kenny, who runs GMP’s call handling teams, said: “New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for us and this year we are asking everyone to think twice about the way they get in touch with GMP.

“We acknowledge many of our residents understand that 999 is for emergency calls only, but we do still receive a high volume of 999 calls for incidents which are not an emergency.

“Given the demand on New Year’s Eve, one call handler taking a misplaced call can have a serious knock-on effect and has the potential to delay us from responding to genuine emergencies.

“We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve, but we encourage everyone to keep safe and plan ahead. If you are going out, stay with friends and family, keep your valuables safe and plan your journey home.

“Alcohol-fuelled violence tends to be the largest demand on New Year, so drink responsibly, look after one another and get in touch with us if you need help using the GMP website online report, Live Chat or 101 to report incidents which are not an emergency and 999 if there’s an immediate threat to life or property.”

People should call 999 when: life is in danger, someone is seriously injured, someone is using or threatening to use violence; a crime is in progress; serious damage is being caused to property; or in any other circumstances where an immediate police response is required.

For all other reports, in the first instance report via GMP's website, Live Chat or if you do not have internet access call 101.