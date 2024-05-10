Police granted extra time to question three men after swooping on Wigan houses in counter terrorism investigation
Four warrants were executed at houses in Abram, Hindley, Bolton and Great Lever at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Officers arrested three men, who are aged 35, 36 and 51, on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.
They have now been granted a warrant of further detention to keep them in custody for a further five days.
Several scenes remain in place and Greater Manchester Police believe there is no wider threat to the public.
People are also encouraged to speak to officers if they have any questions or concerns.
At the time of the raid Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds responsibility for counter terrorism policing in the North West, said: “We have executed a number of planned warrants as part of an ongoing counter terrorism investigation.
“Three men have been taken into custody for questioning and scenes remain in place as we conduct further inquiries.
“The activity has been the culmination of much detailed planning and we have put measures in place to minimise disruption to local residents as much as possible.
“I understand that any time arrests of this nature are made it will cause concerns and people will naturally have questions.
“Although we can’t go into specific details of the investigation at this stage, I want to reassure members of the public that we do not currently believe there to be any wider threat linked to today’s activity.
“Further detail will be released where appropriate as the investigation progresses.”