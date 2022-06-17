Police help to evict menace tenant who left Wigan flat in a mess

Police were called in to help throw out a nuisance tenant who had trashed their Wigan flat and then flouted an order to leave.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 17th June 2022, 7:37 am

A photograph of the Ince home shows a filthy sitting room, covered in litter, a broken standard lamp and a TV with a wrecked screen.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “The wider neighbourhood team (Wigan town centre, Scholes and Ince) has been further assisting with solving problems in the community.

The pigsty of an Ince flat, complete with smashed telly

“A problematic resident who had been causing anti-socila-behaviour and previously been served with a notice to quit, failed to leave the property on time (they were also co-incidentally arrested for another matter the previous night) - which is more evidence of the issues they had been causing.

“Hopefully this action will give the others the message that one way or another we will do our best to stop their behaviour, and reduce problems for everyone.”