Police hunt brazen Haydock booze heist gang who made off with four lorryloads of vodka and gin

Police are trying to trace thousands of bottles and gin and vodka that were spirited away from a Haydock business park.

Four lorryloads of the alcoholic drinks - worth tens of thousands of pounds - were stolen by a brazen gang who hooked up trailers at a logistics hub onto tractor engines and drove off into the night.

Law Distribution on the Haydock Industrial Estate. 'Picture by Google

The thieves even had the nerve to bring one of the containers back to the Haydock Industrial Estate before making off with another full one.

Officers today appealed for details about the booze heist at Law Distribution which happened on the night of Saturday January 18.

Two of the other trailers - devoid of their contents - have since been found dumped in Salford while the fourth remains unaccounted for.

Police are not disclosing which brands of the spirits - which had been destined for supermarket delivery - were taken, but have asked that anyone who is offered bottles of gin and vodka in unconventional circumstances to notify the authorities.

It is believed the offenders entered the area where the trailers were parked at 10.04pm and left at 10.18pm.

One of the trailers was returned empty a short time after the theft, and the remaining two found on Ford Lane in Salford on Tuesday January 21.

The crime was reported at 4pm on Sunday January 19.

Det Insp Jackie Guinness said: “We are determined to find those responsible and put them before the courts to face justice.

“We work closely with local businesses to prevent and detect crime, which we know can cause significant distress to people who work there and inconvenience to their daily activities, as well as impacting their revenue.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area between 10pm to 10.30pm on Saturday January 18 or captured anything on home or business CCTV, dashcam or other devices, please let us know and we will take positive action.”

Contact Merseyside Police at Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre. Also ring 101 quoting incident reference 20000041992 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.