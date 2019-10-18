Police hunt burglars who sprayed bleach into the face of an elderly Wigan victim

A Wigan pensioner had bleach sprayed in his face by burglars who took cash from his house..

Greater Manchester Police said the 79-year-old man was not seriously injured in the attack, which happened at the house in Snowdon Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, shortly after 7pm on Monday.

Four men, all white and wearing dark clothing, fled the scene on Snowdon Avenue with a quantity of cash, police said.

One of the men was said to have been carrying a screwdriver.

Police also appealed for witnesses to a burglary shortly after 6.30pm on the same day at a house on Bird Street in Ince.

A force spokesman said an 89-year-old man answered the door to four men, all white, wearing dark clothing and with Wigan accents, who said they were from the council and were there to check the water supply.

Once inside they stole a number of personal items.

The first intruder was a white man in his 20s, of heavy build, 5ft 8ins tall, aged around 26, wearing all black clothing and a mask.

A second was white, of stocky build, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall, wearing all dark clothing and carrying a screwdriver.

The third man was white, in his 20s, of stocky build and wearing all dark clothing.

And the fourth member of the gang was also a white man, of stocky build, wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information can call 0161 856 7124, quoting incident number 2749 of 14/10/19, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.