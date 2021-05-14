Police hunt for danger driver called Lucifer after Wigan court no-show
Police are hunting a suspected dangerous driver called Lucifer after a Wigan court no-show.
Lucifer O’Malia, 18, of Kenyon Road, Swinley, was due to appear before borough justices this week accused of dangerously driving a Suzuki Alto car dangerously on Platt Lane, Millgate, Riverway, Chapel Lane and Poolstock Lane. He is also charged with doing so without a driver’s licence or insurance cover on November 11 last year.
But he failed to turn up and so a bench warrant was issued.
