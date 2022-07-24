Police hunt gang who hospitalised Wigan man in toxic spray attack

Police say the early hours incident in Bryn last month appears to be completely unprovoked and have issued CCTV stills of four people they would like to speak to in connection with it.

It was at about 12.45am on Monday June 13, that officers received a report of an assault on Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Police are appealing for information following the incident last month

Officers says that inquiries established that the victim, a man in his 40s, was walking home when, near to Bryn Railway Station, he was assaulted by a group of four teenagers or young men.

During the assault, one of the males sprayed him with a substance – causing "serious facial and upper body injuries.”

The victim required hospital treatment.

DC William Lloyd, of GMP Wigan’s CID, said: “Weeks on from our initial appeal, we still believe that this was a completely unprovoked assault.

A CCTV still of four men police would like to question in connection with an attack in Bryn

“We will not tolerate the use of this level of violence in our communities which is why it is so important we bring those responsible to face justice.

“We believe the men in the images will be able to assist us with our enquiries so ask them or anyone who knows them to contact us directly of via Crimestoppers."