Police hunt man accused of being coke dealer after court no show
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan borough man accused of peddling drugs and having more than £28k in criminal assets.
Stephen Sinclair, 35, of Railway Road, Leigh, had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them on March 16 2022, to possessing an axe in a public place between February 10 and March 17 2022 and to having £2,545 in cash plus a car, clothing, footwear and jewellery amounting to a further £26,000 and all considered to be the proceeds of crime.
But after failing to turn up for his hearing, a warrant for his arrest was issued.