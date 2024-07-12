Police hunt man accused of being coke dealer after court no show

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan borough man accused of peddling drugs and having more than £28k in criminal assets.

Stephen Sinclair, 35, of Railway Road, Leigh, had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them on March 16 2022, to possessing an axe in a public place between February 10 and March 17 2022 and to having £2,545 in cash plus a car, clothing, footwear and jewellery amounting to a further £26,000 and all considered to be the proceeds of crime.

But after failing to turn up for his hearing, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

