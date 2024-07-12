A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan borough man accused of peddling drugs and having more than £28k in criminal assets.

Stephen Sinclair, 35, of Railway Road, Leigh, had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them on March 16 2022, to possessing an axe in a public place between February 10 and March 17 2022 and to having £2,545 in cash plus a car, clothing, footwear and jewellery amounting to a further £26,000 and all considered to be the proceeds of crime.