Police hunt man who robbed Skelmersdale store at gunpoint

Detectives investigating a gunpoint robbery in Skelmersdale have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify.

Police were called around 8.50pm on November 21 following reports of a robbery at the Food Store in Bearncroft.

Police are appealing for information

A man had entered the shop holding a black handgun demanding cash and cigarettes from a shop worker.

The offender took a quantity of cigarettes and cash, placing the items in a bag and making off from the scene.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Despite an initial police appeal for information at the time of the offence, no suspect has been identified and officers are continuing their investigation.

Det Con Michael Feeley, of Lancashire Police, said: “We would urge anyone reading this appeal to have a good look at the man pictured.

“He is responsible for a very serious offence and we want to find him as soon as possible.

“He was wearing a distinctive jacket and we believe someone must know who this. Any information provided to police will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01695 566166 or email 6976@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference SB1806545.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.