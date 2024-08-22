Police hunt man with Wigan links over court order breach
Police have published a picture of a man they are searching for in connection with an alleged restraining order breach.
Andrew Harvey has links to the Wigan area and officers are appealing for anyone in the area who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.
Anyone with information is urged to ring police on 0161 856 3622 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.