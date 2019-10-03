Police hunt men in connection with several "serious" offences

Police are searching for two men in connection with a series of "serious" offences including threats to kill and affray.

Stephen Grimes, 22, from Up Holland, and Joel Dowling, 23, are wanted following an affray on September 15 and threats to commit an arson attack on September 17.

Joel Dowling from Skelmersdale

The pair are also wanted for a further offence of threats to kill on September 18 in Skelmersdale.

Dowling is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with short, dark-brown hair and blue eyes.

Grimes is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with cropped, dark- brown hair and blue eyes. He has a small scar on his forehead.

Both men have links to Skelmersdale and Liverpool.

Detectives are appealing for information about the whereabouts of both men and are advising people not to approach them.

Det Insp Jason Richardson, of Lancashire Police, said: “Grimes and Dowling are wanted in connection with a number of serious offences.

“Both men pose a threat to people and could be violent. We believe both are still in and around the Skelmersdale area.

“We are advising people not to approach them but instead call police immediately on 999 if you know where they are.

“I would also encourage Grimes and Dowling to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 999 or email 8792@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0269 of September 18.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org