Police hunt robbers who raided Wigan off licence

A Wigan off licence was hit by robbers in a terrifying evening raid.

The Bargain Booze store in Preston Road, Standish, was plundered by robbers late on Sunday evening.

Bargain Booze in Preston Road, Standish

Reports on social media said the culprits were carrying a kitchen knife, and grappled with one of the shop owners during the raid.

Wigan Today has asked Greater Manchester Police for further details.

It the second branch of Bargain Booze to be targeted in the last two weeks.

Knife-wielding robbers stole cash and cigarettes in a terrifying raid at the Bryn store in Wigan Road on March 17, an incident which left one staff member injured.

Anyone with information on either incident should call police on 101 of the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.