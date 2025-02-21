Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault at a Wigan fast food restaurant.

At around 6.40pm on Monday February 17, a group of girls entered a fast food restaurant on Loire Drive, on Robin Park, in Wigan.

A staff member noticed they had alcohol and asked them to vacat the premises.

It is believed the group were verbally abusive but began to leave.

But then one of the girls pushed the staff member and threw a punch at them before making off.

The suspect is described as a white female, about 5ft 4ins tall, with long, dark brown hair. She is believed to aged about 16.

She was wearing a beige/cream fur coat, black pants, white shoes, had false lashes on and a large diamond nose stud. She was carrying a glass bottle.

If you have any information to help us with our enquiries, please contact GMP on 101 quoting log 2841 of 17/02/2025. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.