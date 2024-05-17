Police hunt self-confessed Wigan driving ban flouter after court no-show

By Charles Graham
Published 17th May 2024, 15:45 BST
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan motorist caught flouting a driving ban on the motorway.

Nathan Pygott, 32, of Kerscott Close, Ince, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates to admit being at the wheel of a Volkswagen Transporter van on the M66 at Bury on March 21 while disqualified from driving.

He also pleaded guilty to driving while uninsured and cannabis possession on the same occasion.

Ince man Nathan Pygott had been due to be sentenced for driving while disqualified but failed to turn up at Manchester Magistrates' Court so the bench issued an arrest warrant

A further charge of stealing the aforementioned van has also been brought.

But Pygott had been due to appear back at the same court this week to learn his fate but failed to attend and so the bench issued a warrant to police to arrest him.