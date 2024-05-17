Police hunt self-confessed Wigan driving ban flouter after court no-show
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan motorist caught flouting a driving ban on the motorway.
Nathan Pygott, 32, of Kerscott Close, Ince, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates to admit being at the wheel of a Volkswagen Transporter van on the M66 at Bury on March 21 while disqualified from driving.
He also pleaded guilty to driving while uninsured and cannabis possession on the same occasion.
A further charge of stealing the aforementioned van has also been brought.