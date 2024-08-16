Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan 48-year-old accused of driving while banned.

Simon Birchall, of Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, had been due to appear before borough justices to face charges of driving a Ford Transit on Bolton Road, Ashton, on June 14 while disqualified, having no licence nor insurance.

But after failing to turn up for the hearing, justices sent out a warrant.