Police hunt suspected Wigan driving ban flouter after court no-show

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan 48-year-old accused of driving while banned.

Simon Birchall, of Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, had been due to appear before borough justices to face charges of driving a Ford Transit on Bolton Road, Ashton, on June 14 while disqualified, having no licence nor insurance.

But after failing to turn up for the hearing, justices sent out a warrant.