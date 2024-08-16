Police hunt suspected Wigan driving ban flouter after court no-show
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan 48-year-old accused of driving while banned.
Simon Birchall, of Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, had been due to appear before borough justices to face charges of driving a Ford Transit on Bolton Road, Ashton, on June 14 while disqualified, having no licence nor insurance.
But after failing to turn up for the hearing, justices sent out a warrant.