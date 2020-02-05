Police hunt thugs who stabbed a man outside a Wigan pub

Bleeding profusely, a man staggered into a Wigan pub after being stabbed.



Onlookers reported several thugs punching and kicking the victim before one of them plunged a knife into him on High Street, Standish.

The Globe pub

The victim then managed to get to the nearby Globe pub where staff and customers rang for emergency help.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened shortly after 11pm last Friday. No arrests have so far been made.

High Street was taped off by police for a period as investigations continued.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that the victim, who was in his early 30s, suffered a slash wound which was not thought to be life-threatening.

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed that it had received a call to High Street at 11.15pm on Friday and took a patient to hospital.

One onlooker said: “The guy took a right pasting from several men before he was stabbed. I don’t know what this place is coming to.”

Anyone with information should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.