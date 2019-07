Police are appealing for information from the public to help them track down a wanted man.

Craig Makin, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with assault and burglary offences. The 39-year-old is known to have links to Wigan, Leigh and Bury.

Have you seen Craig Makin?

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bury police hub on 0161 856 8172 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Information can also be provided on to the non-emergency contact number 101.