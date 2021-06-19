Police hunt wanted woman with links to Wigan

Michelle Pasquille (04/03/1985) was released from prison in June 2021 after being jailed in January 2021 for robbery.

She is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of her license.

Pasquille is known to have links to the Leigh and Wigan areas of Greater Manchester.

Michelle Pasquille. Image: GMP

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle Pasquille should contact police on 0161 856 3622 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.