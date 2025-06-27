Police impose dispersal order for whole weekend to prevent car meets in Wigan
Police will be able to direct people to leave Westwood Way, Wigan, and Asda, in Newtown, if they suspect they will engage in anti-social behaviour.
It follows car meets being held in both areas previously.
A police spokesman said: “Once again, intelligence has been received to suggest groups and individuals intend on travelling to the borough this weekend to engage in activities many would deem to be anti-social and reckless.
“In order to prevent such activities, a dispersal order will be in place for the entirety of the weekend commencing at 6pm this evening (Friday, June 27).
“The order, authorised by Inspector Goldsmith, will be implemented and enforced by both the local neighbourhood team and specialist resources, who have the resources and who are equipped to deal with such activities.
"Anyone found breaching the order will be arrested, they will be prosecuted, they will have their vehicle seized and insurance companies will be informed.”