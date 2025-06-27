A dispersal order will be in place all weekend on a busy Wigan road and a supermarket car park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police will be able to direct people to leave Westwood Way, Wigan, and Asda, in Newtown, if they suspect they will engage in anti-social behaviour.

It follows car meets being held in both areas previously.

A police spokesman said: “Once again, intelligence has been received to suggest groups and individuals intend on travelling to the borough this weekend to engage in activities many would deem to be anti-social and reckless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westwood Way

“In order to prevent such activities, a dispersal order will be in place for the entirety of the weekend commencing at 6pm this evening (Friday, June 27).

“The order, authorised by Inspector Goldsmith, will be implemented and enforced by both the local neighbourhood team and specialist resources, who have the resources and who are equipped to deal with such activities.

"Anyone found breaching the order will be arrested, they will be prosecuted, they will have their vehicle seized and insurance companies will be informed.”