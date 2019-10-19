Police increase patrols around Manchester Arndale after reports of man with a knife

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident at Manchester Arndale shopping centre last night.

Shortly before 8.55pm on Friday 18 October 2019, police were called to reports of a man with a knife at the shopping centre.

A large emergency response was deployed to ensure the safety of everyone in the local area.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

A woman suffered a minor injury during this incident and was treated at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

There will be an increased police presence around the shopping centre in the coming days to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information should speak to an officer in the area or call police on 0161 856 4409 or 101 quoting incident number 2492 of 19/10/2019. Reports can also be made anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.