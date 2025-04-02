Police investigate three car break-ins in one area of Wigan
They say vehicles on Chatham Street, Brookhouse Terrace and Hardybutts in Scholes were targeted in the early hours of Monday.
An investigation is now under way and they are appealing for anything which can help to identify possible suspects.
A Facebook post by Wigan West neighbourhood policing team said: “Officers are looking to narrow down the time frame in which these offences occurred and are appealing for any relevant information, Ring doorbell footage/CCTV which may have been triggered and which may capture an individual(s) along Henry Park Street, Darlington Street East, Spring Street overnight.
"May we also remind you to secure any valuables out of sight inside your vehicle which can attract attention, sometimes even relatively insignificant amounts of small change, coats, sunglasses and aftershaves can be an attractive proposition to thieves.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.