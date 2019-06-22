Police investigate vicious dog attack on elderly man and his pets in Wigan

Heartless pet owners laughed after their four dogs attacked an elderly man and his dogs on a field.

Police said the man had been walking his four chihuahuas on a field off Bickershaw Lane when the incident happened at around 4pm on Monday.

Four Doberman dogs, which were not on leads, attacked his pets and he was bitten as he tried to intervene.

A police spokesman said: "Unfortunately as a result one of the dogs passed away and the others were left injured.

"The owners of the Dobermans were four white males in their 20s and laughed it off and fled from the field."

An investigation is now under way and anyone with information about what happened is asked to call PC Wood on 0161 856 7225.