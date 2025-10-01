Police investigating a false imprisonment incident in Wigan this summer issue a picture of a man they want to quiz
The image of a man Wigan police would like to speak to in connection with a false imprisonment investigation has been published.
Police are looking into allegations of trespass and someone being held captive on Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, at around 10pm on Thursday July 3.
In a social media post, which includes the CCTV still of a bald-headed and bearded man in a T-shirt bearing the union flag walking along Bryn Street, Wigan and Leigh Police say that they think he could help them with their investigations.
Anyone with information is asked to call them on 0161 856 7094 quoting log 590 of 04/07/2025.