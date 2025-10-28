Police investigating an arson attack in Wigan have now released images of a man they want to find
A man set a van alight at the rear of a pub on Clap Gate Lane, Goose Green, at around 3am on Saturday, September 20.
It caused extensive damage to the van, as well as the front of a nearby building.
Police have been investigating the incident and they have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to, as well as photographs showing the damage caused to the van and property.
A Wigan and Leigh police spokesman said: “Officers are treating this as arson and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything around the time of the fire or can identify the offender.”
Call police on 101, quoting incident 554 of September 20, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.