Police investigating drugs supply target Wigan property in early-morning raid
Officers from the Wigan and Scholes neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant in Scholes early on Tuesday morning.
It was part of their efforts to crack down on organised crime groups and drugs lines in the area.
A police spokesman said: “The address in question had been on our radar for some time and is well-known to be heavily involved in the supply of class A substances and a root cause of anti-social behaviour within the local area.
“The execution of the warrant forms one aspect of what will be a period of intensification tackling those organised crimes groups and drug lines who are intent on preying on our community’s most vulnerable and flooding our streets with illicit substances.”
Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101.