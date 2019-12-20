Police investigating incident with machete want to speak to Wigan man

Detectives investigating an assault want to speak to a Wigan man who may have information about what happened.

Darryl Seerey, 23, is wanted in relation to an incident in Seaforth, Sefton, in September, in which a man was threatened with a machete.

He is described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Merseyside Police will be issuing one wanted appeal per day until Christmas Eve to support the work of the force fugitive team, in a bid to help track people down before Christmas.

Anyone who has seen Darryl Seerey or knows where is can contact police via Twitter @MerPolCC, call 101 or get in touch with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 19100513604.