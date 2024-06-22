Police investigating reports of cars being damaged in Wigan arrest two men

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men were arrested after reports of damage being caused to vehicles in Wigan.

Police were called to the Avondale Road area of Standish on Saturday morning and detained two men near the Co-op store on Pole Street.

A police spokesman said: “At around 7.55am, officers received reports of two men causing damage to motor vehicles in the Avondale Street area of Standish.

"Officers attended and two men were subsequently arrested.”

