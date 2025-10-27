A Wigan man was arrested by police investigating the theft of stones.

Officers from Lancashire Police’s south rural task force took action on Saturday after an increase in the number of stone thefts reported in the Rufford area.

A police spokesman said: “A substantial quantity of stolen stone was recovered from the suspect’s property and will be returned to its rightful owners. The individual has been released on bail pending further investigation.

“This arrest and subsequent property search were carried out promptly upon receiving community intelligence. We continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity without delay, enabling us to respond quickly and effectively.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to those in the community who assisted – your support was invaluable.”

Anyone with information about stone thefts or any other crimes is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.