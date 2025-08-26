Police investigating Wigan 'flasher' incident issue picture of man

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
A picture of a man has been issued by Wigan police investigating an alleged “flasher” incident.

They are appealing to anyone who recognises him to come forward because he might have helpful information in connection with a distressing offence last month.

It was at around 8pm on Sunday July 27 that a confrontation took place along the canal towpath at Abram.

A Wigan Police spokesperson said: “It is alleged that a man came in proximity of the victim and indecently exposed himself.

Wigan police have issued this picture of a man whom they say may have useful information as they investigate an indecent exposure incidentplaceholder image
"We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help us with our inquiries.

"If you know him, or have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting log 2915 of 27/07/2025.”

