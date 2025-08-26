A picture of a man has been issued by Wigan police investigating an alleged “flasher” incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are appealing to anyone who recognises him to come forward because he might have helpful information in connection with a distressing offence last month.

It was at around 8pm on Sunday July 27 that a confrontation took place along the canal towpath at Abram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan Police spokesperson said: “It is alleged that a man came in proximity of the victim and indecently exposed himself.

Wigan police have issued this picture of a man whom they say may have useful information as they investigate an indecent exposure incident

"We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help us with our inquiries.

"If you know him, or have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting log 2915 of 27/07/2025.”