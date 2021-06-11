Police investigators appealing for witnesses after collision in borough

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking into an incident which happened on Shuttle Street in Tyldesley on Sunday June 6.

A 27-year-old man was riding an off-road e-bike when the collision happened.

The police pursuit ended on Shuttle Street in Tyldesley

While the investigation is at an early stage, the IOPC said the officers were on patrol when they came across five people on e-bikes who all made off in different directions.

A pursuit of one of the bikes began at 4.36pm on June 6 at the junction of Manchester Road and Hough Lane.

It travelled along Hough Lane, onto the Leigh Guided Busway and on to Well Street.

The bike continued onto Milk Street, eventually making its way onto Shuttle Street.

The pursuit ended at 4.39pm when the bike mounted the kerb and the rider came off, suffering a serious head injury.

He remains in hospital but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators attended the scene and have obtained accounts from the officers involved and are reviewing CCTV and footage obtained from the police bikes of the pursuit.

The IOPC has also contacted the man’s family to inform them of its role in the investigation.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: “We understand incidents like this can be very concerning and it is important that we fully understand the circumstances leading up to this collision, which left a man seriously injured.

“Due to the time and location, we believe several people may have witnessed parts of the pursuit and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the pursuit, the collision itself or the events immediately afterwards.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IOPC by emailing [email protected] or calling 0300 303 5621.