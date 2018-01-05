Police issue appeal after nightclub attack

An appeal has been issued by police after a clubber in Wigan was left with serious facial injuries.



Investigators have released a CCTV still of a suspect after the incident at Play and Rewind, in King Street, which saw a 22-year-old attacked.

The victim is thought to have been on the dance floor at the venue, which was known as Bamboogie until late last year.

An image of a man police want to speak to in connection with the violence, which occurred at around 2.30am on December 29, has been captured near the club's front doors.

A Wigan West Police spokesman said: "On the morning of December 29, at 0230, an assault occurred at the Wigan night club, Play and Rewind,

"A male victim, who was in the dance floor at the time of the incident, was struck and received severe facial injuries.

"The officers in charge of the investigation are looking to identify the male in the image and also appeal for any witnesses who may have seen this incident occur."

If you have any information please contact 101 quoting log number 0730 of the 29/12/17."

The victim was treated at the scene for serious facial injuries before being taken to hospital.

No arrests are understood to have been made so far.