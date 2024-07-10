Police issue appeal after teenager robbed in Wigan borough
Police investigation the robbery of a teenager in Wigan borough have released pictures of two people they think could help them with their inquiries.
The CCTV stills were issued by officers looking into the incident after piece of clothing was taken from a teenage boy on Gas Street in Leigh town centre at around 8pm on Monday May 27.
In a social media post, GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said the two men may have vital information about the crime.