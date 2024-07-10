Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigation the robbery of a teenager in Wigan borough have released pictures of two people they think could help them with their inquiries.

The CCTV stills were issued by officers looking into the incident after piece of clothing was taken from a teenage boy on Gas Street in Leigh town centre at around 8pm on Monday May 27.

In a social media post, GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said the two men may have vital information about the crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men police would like to speak about the robbery in Leigh

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number CRI/06LL/0015068/24.