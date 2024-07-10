Police issue appeal after teenager robbed in Wigan borough

By Sian Jones
Published 10th Jul 2024, 17:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police investigation the robbery of a teenager in Wigan borough have released pictures of two people they think could help them with their inquiries.

The CCTV stills were issued by officers looking into the incident after piece of clothing was taken from a teenage boy on Gas Street in Leigh town centre at around 8pm on Monday May 27.

In a social media post, GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said the two men may have vital information about the crime.

Read More
Memory Lane: more than a 150 years of Wigan Market Place views and events
Two men police would like to speak about the robbery in LeighTwo men police would like to speak about the robbery in Leigh
Two men police would like to speak about the robbery in Leigh

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number CRI/06LL/0015068/24.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.