Police issue appeal following burglary at Wigan supermarket
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A large quantity of e-cigarettes have been stolen from a Wigan supermarket
Police are appealing for information following the incident at Heron Foods on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton at around 1.30am on Thursday (July 11).
If you can provide any information in relation to this incident, call police 101 quoting log number 257-11072024.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Police also want to urge people not to buy vapes from non-licensed sources as this can often be dangerous.