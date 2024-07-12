Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large quantity of e-cigarettes have been stolen from a Wigan supermarket

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following the incident at Heron Foods on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton at around 1.30am on Thursday (July 11).

If you can provide any information in relation to this incident, call police 101 quoting log number 257-11072024.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Police also want to urge people not to buy vapes from non-licensed sources as this can often be dangerous.