Police issue appeal for help after a high-power can was stolen in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 29th Oct 2025, 04:55 GMT
Police are appealing for information after a high-power car was stolen in Wigan.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday October 23 in the Stonecross area of Lowton, a Snap lock burglary occurred for a blue BMW M340i.

Residents are reminded to make sure doors and vehicles are locked and to report and any suspicious activity.

People with CCTV in the area or anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 642-23102025.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

