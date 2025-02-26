Police issue appeal to trace owner of four model aeroplanes stolen in Wigan borough
Wigan police have issued an appeal to track down the owner of four stolen model aeroplanes.
The collectables were taking from a garage on Pennington Road, Leigh on February 16.
A person was arrested on suspicion of theft but officers are yet to re-unite the model planes with its owner.
Investigating officer PC Birchall is asking anyone who may recognise the items to email them at [email protected]
Officers are also urging all local residents to make sure they keep their properties secure and improve their home security.