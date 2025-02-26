Wigan police have issued an appeal to track down the owner of four stolen model aeroplanes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collectables were taking from a garage on Pennington Road, Leigh on February 16.

A person was arrested on suspicion of theft but officers are yet to re-unite the model planes with its owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aeroplanes that were stolen

Investigating officer PC Birchall is asking anyone who may recognise the items to email them at [email protected]

Officers are also urging all local residents to make sure they keep their properties secure and improve their home security.