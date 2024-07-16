Police issue CCTV appeal following shop burglary near Wigan
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are seeking a man they would like to speak to after a shop near Wigan was broken into.
Nothing was stolen from Premier Stores, in Up Holland, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 26, but there was extensive damage.
Police are investigating what happened and say this man caught on camera in the shop may be able to help with their inquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.