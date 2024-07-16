Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are seeking a man they would like to speak to after a shop near Wigan was broken into.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nothing was stolen from Premier Stores, in Up Holland, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 26, but there was extensive damage.

Police are investigating what happened and say this man caught on camera in the shop may be able to help with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.