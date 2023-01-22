News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police issue CCTV image of a man they want to question in connection with a Wigan borough assault

Police have published a picture of a man they want to quiz in connection with an attack.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 5:19pm

The image of the young, dark-haired male weaing a blue hooded Nike top was captured on CCTV following an assault on Railway Road in Leigh.

Read More
Wigan to lose yet another bank branch
Hide Ad

Further details of the incident – including when it took place – have not been disclosed by Greater Manchester Police.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Leigh
Most Popular

But a spokesperson said: “If you know who he is please contact GMP via live chat or 101.

"Alternatively the information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Hide Ad

“Please quote CRI/06LL/0016891/22.”