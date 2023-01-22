Police issue CCTV image of a man they want to question in connection with a Wigan borough assault
Police have published a picture of a man they want to quiz in connection with an attack.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 5:19pm
The image of the young, dark-haired male weaing a blue hooded Nike top was captured on CCTV following an assault on Railway Road in Leigh.
Further details of the incident – including when it took place – have not been disclosed by Greater Manchester Police.
But a spokesperson said: “If you know who he is please contact GMP via live chat or 101.
"Alternatively the information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
“Please quote CRI/06LL/0016891/22.”