Officers were called to the attack at around 6.20pm on Saturday May 28.

The victim had been on the train from Wigan when a man sexually assaulted her before disembarking at Warrington Bank Quay Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image of the man BTP want to speak to

It is believed the man in the CCTV image travelled through North Wales and Cheshire on another service.

Those with any information should contact BTP by texting 61016.

They can also call 0800 405040 quoting reference 159 29/05/22.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.