News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Police issue fresh appeal to trace wanted Wigan fugitive

Police have issued a fresh appeal to track down a wanted Wigan man in a bid to put him back behind bars.
By Sian Jones
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Billington, from the Golborne and Leigh areas, is wanted on recall to prison.

The 27-year-old is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh parts of the borough.

Read More
Injured woman taken to hospital after stabbing near Wigan nature reserve
Paul Billiington is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh areasPaul Billiington is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh areas
Paul Billiington is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh areas
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information on Billington’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 9189.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.