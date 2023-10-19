Police issue fresh appeal to trace wanted Wigan fugitive
Police have issued a fresh appeal to track down a wanted Wigan man in a bid to put him back behind bars.
By Sian Jones
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Paul Billington, from the Golborne and Leigh areas, is wanted on recall to prison.
The 27-year-old is known to have links to the Wigan and Leigh parts of the borough.
Anyone with information on Billington’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 9189.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.