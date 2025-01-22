Police issue home security warning after burglary at Wigan borough home
Police are urging residents to consider extra security measures after reports of a burglary.
They are investigating a break-in at a property in the Hatton Avenue area of Atherton on Saturday.
A police spokesman said: “Please be aware to be extra vigilant in your area in the coming weeks in order to protect your property and to watch out for your neighbours and if you can please consider extra security such as CCTV, burglar alarms, security lighting amongst other things and make sure to lock windows and doors.”
Anyone with information about the burglary, or anyone who sees something suspicious in their area, can call police on 111 or 999 in an emergency.