Police issue home security warning amid 'spike' in burglary reports in Wigan

Wigan residents are being urged to keep their homes secure after a rise in the number of burglaries.

Police said there had been a “recent spike” in incidents, including one on Hardybutts, Scholes, and another on Holt Street, Ince.

A spokesman for Wigan West neighbourhood policing team said: “Please ensure you are all secured before going to bed, use your alarm systems, check doors and windows are locked and vehicle keys are secure away from front doors and preferably use a Faraday pouch to store them in to prevent keyless theft of motor vehicles.

"Patrols are being targeted to the relevant areas overnight.”