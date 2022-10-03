Police issue picture of man they want to speak to in connection with a Wigan iPhone theft
Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of an Apple iPhone from a home in Wigan.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said he may be seen driving a black Ford Focus displaying the registration number SA14OXD which officers suspect this may be a cloned number plate.
The phone in question had been offered for sale on Facebook Messenger and contact was made with the seller on Monday September 19.
It was then stolen at approximately 2pm that day.