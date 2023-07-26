News you can trust since 1853
Police issue public appeal for wanted man who could be in Wigan or Leigh

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who they believe could be in the borough.
By Sian Jones
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read

Liam Harris is wanted by Greater Manchester Police on recall to prison.

The 31-year-old has links to Wigan, Leigh and Manchester.

Liam HarrisLiam Harris
Police shared an appeal for help to find him on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon and asked anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts to call them on 0161 856 3622.

Alternatively, pass information to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.