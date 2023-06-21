News you can trust since 1853
Police issue public plea to find wanted man with links to Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:19 BST

Gavin Barker was due to appear in court, but failed to appear in the dock.

The 36-year-old is known to have links to the borough.

Gavin BarkerGavin Barker
Anybody with information on Barker’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Greater Manchester Police on 0161 8563622.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.