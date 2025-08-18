Police issue renewed appeal for help to trace wanted man with Wigan links
Police have issued a renewed appeal for help in tracking down a wanted man with links to Wigan.
Glen Mather, of no fixed address, is wanted for aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent and breach of a court order.
The 42-year-old has links to Wigan, Ashton and Cheshire
Anyone with information on Mather’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or 0161 8567054.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.