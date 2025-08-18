Police issue renewed appeal for help to trace wanted man with Wigan links

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
Police have issued a renewed appeal for help in tracking down a wanted man with links to Wigan.

Glen Mather, of no fixed address, is wanted for aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent and breach of a court order.

Most Popular

The 42-year-old has links to Wigan, Ashton and Cheshire

Anyone with information on Mather’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or 0161 8567054.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice