Police issue security advice after a spate of thefts of and from Wigan delivery vans

Police say that vans have been targeted in various parts of the borough with thieves pouncing as deliveries are being made outside homes and businesses.

In some cases the contents have been pilfered, in other instances the vehicles themselves have been snatched, particularly when engines have been left running.

Officers took to social media to offer the following advice, firstly to delivery drivers:

Vans have been targeted while making deliveries to Wigan homes and businesses

Don’t leave your vehicle running or leave the keys in;

Be vigilant about being followed – particularly if you can see if any persons have their faces covered;

Make sure your vehicle doors are locked – even if driving;

Make sure any dashcams are working;

Check your surroundings before exiting or entering the vehicle – check if any persons are loitering nearby. If in doubt - don’t get out; and

Leave parcels with a neighbour, or consider re-delivering if no secure storage available.

In the case of customers the advice is:

Try to be available to accept deliveries, rather than letting the deliverer leave the parcel outside;

Be aware that criminals may watch deliveries and will steal your possessions if left on the doorstep or wheelie bin for example; and

Make sure any video doorbell/CCTV you have is working.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes should contact police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.

