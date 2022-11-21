That was the message from police as they released an image of a man they want to speak to following a shooting on the outskirts of the borough, which left a man seriously injured.

Officers are appealing for help to find 19-year-old Warren Williams.

His last known address was Fairlie in Skelmersdale, while he also has links to Merseyside.

Police want to speak to Warren Williams in connection with the shooting

A 21-year-old man from Skelmersdale, arrested earlier on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on police bail.

Police were called to reports of a shooting on Birch Green Road, Skelmersdale, at 6.10pm on Wednesday, November 9.

A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: “We have been making enquiries to find Warren Williams since this incident and we are now asking for the public’s help.

"If you know where he might be, or if you have seen him, then I would ask that you get in touch. Please do not approach him yourself, but call the police.

“I would also urge Williams himself to contact us if he sees this appeal. You know we are looking for you and sooner or later we will find you.

“I am grateful for all the help the community have given us so far and I would once again ask that if you were in the Birch Green Road area at the time of the attack and saw anything suspicious, or if you have CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage, that you come forward because it could be vital to our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was an extremely serious incident and while the victim’s injuries are thankfully not life-threatening, they could easily have been much more serious or even fatal.

“We will absolutely not tolerate the use of firearms on the streets of Lancashire. We will relentlessly pursue those who resort to such levels of violence and put them before the courts.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 0274 of November 18. For sightings call 999.