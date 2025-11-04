Police issue urgent appeal for information following a series of burglaries across Wigan
Officers from the Neighbourhood Crime Team are investigating a number of incidents across Winstanley and Orrell between October 29 and November 1
Inquiries conducted so far show those involved are what police believe to be four men wearing dark clothing.
Offenders are said have been targeting property rear glass doors in order to gain entry.
Police are asking for any residents in the following areas with CCTV or Ring doorbell footage to get in touch:
- Winstanley Road on October 30 between 5pm-9pm
- Homes contained within Greenslate Road / Tracks Lane / Upholland Road / Sandy Lane on October 30 between 8.30pm-9.30pm
- Area of Billinge Road / Clevedon Drive / Charlotte Drive / Foundry Lane on November 1 between 6pm-7.30pm
Anything recorded that people believe may be relevant email, they should contact police by emailing [email protected] quoting log reference 3177-301025