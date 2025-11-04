Police issue urgent appeal for information following a series of burglaries across Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 4th Nov 2025, 04:55 GMT
What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)
Police are appealing for information following a series of burglaries at homes across Wigan.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Crime Team are investigating a number of incidents across Winstanley and Orrell between October 29 and November 1

Most Popular

Inquiries conducted so far show those involved are what police believe to be four men wearing dark clothing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Offenders are said have been targeting property rear glass doors in order to gain entry.

Anyone with information should contact policeplaceholder image
Anyone with information should contact police

Police are asking for any residents in the following areas with CCTV or Ring doorbell footage to get in touch:

  • Winstanley Road on October 30 between 5pm-9pm
  • Homes contained within Greenslate Road / Tracks Lane / Upholland Road / Sandy Lane on October 30 between 8.30pm-9.30pm
  • Area of Billinge Road / Clevedon Drive / Charlotte Drive / Foundry Lane on November 1 between 6pm-7.30pm

Anything recorded that people believe may be relevant email, they should contact police by emailing [email protected] quoting log reference 3177-301025

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice